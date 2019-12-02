Police: Man shot, wounded in fight for Alabama officer’s gun

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and wounded by an Alabama police officer in a fight over the officer’s gun.

Citing a Foley police statement, news outlets report an officer pulled over a vehicle early Sunday because a car passenger was acting suspicious. The statement says that passenger, 33-year-old James Walker Stewart, then fled on foot. The officer and Stewart then got into a fight, during which police say Stewart tried to take the officer’s gun.

It says the officer shot Stewart, who was hospitalized and has undergone surgery. Details are unclear, though the statement says Stewart’s expected to live. He’s charged with several offenses including possession of a controlled substance. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation.