Police: Man shot to death overnight in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a man has been killed in an overnight shooting.

Topeka police say in a news release that officers were called to a northeast Topeka neighborhood around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots. Arriving officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the victim's name pending notification of his family members.

No arrests had been reported by late Saturday morning, and police asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers..