Police: Man killed in 'ambush' shooting at Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man found inside a car parked at a Philadelphia home with the engine still running and the wheels spinning was shot and killed in what authorities called “an ambush.”

The man was found around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, when police responded to the home for a reported smoke condition. The man, who has not yet been identified, was found in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than 30 shots were fired by the shooter, who fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday, No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.