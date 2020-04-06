Police: Man found fatally shot at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that has left a man dead.

They said a 25-year-old man was found fatally shot about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound and died after being taken to a hospital.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say they have found no suspect or possible motive for the shooting yet.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.