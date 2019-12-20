Police: Man crossing highway hit and killed by pickup truck

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A man who police say was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross a highway in Delaware has died.

Fred L. Drew Jr., 55, died after the collision in Milford, Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said in a release Thursday. Drew wasn't using a crosswalk when he attempted to get to the other side of the highway on Wednesday, Jaffe stated.

The driver of the pickup truck told police he saw the pedestrian and attempted to brake but wasn't able to avoid the collision. The driver wasn't injured and stayed on the scene after the crash, Jaffe said.

Drew was taken to Sussex Bayhealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.