Police: Man charged with killing 3-year-old boy

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A 20-year-old Schenectady man has been charged with killing a 3-year-old boy at an apartment in Troy.

Daquan Parker was arraigned Monday in the death of Mayjor Douglas.

Parker is an acquaintance of Douglas' mother. Emergency responders rushed the young boy from his home to a hospital on Saturday.

His death was ruled a homicide Sunday after an autopsy.

Police say Parker squeezed, shook and dragged the boy.

A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Parker's behalf. Parker didn't speak during the court appearance.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the young boy's mother, Mayanna Tune, collapsed, screaming, during the hearing.

The boy's father, Robert Tune, said Parker had been babysitting the child while the mother was at work.