Police: Kansas burglary suspect shot dead by home occupant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A person suspected of breaking into a Kansas City, Kansas, house was fatally shot Saturday by an occupant of the home, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, when someone called 911 to report the shooting., the Kansas City Star reported. Arriving officers found a male who had been shot at the home. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook said a preliminary investigation seems to show that an occupant of the home confronted, then shot, a person suspected of breaking into the house.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward. No charges were announced Saturday. Police had not released the names of the man shot or the shooter by midday Saturday.

The fatal shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide this year.