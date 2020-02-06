https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-ID-man-fatally-shot-in-Phoenix-suspect-15034206.php
Police ID man fatally shot in Phoenix; suspect still sought
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man who was fatally shot at an apartment complex in north Phoenix has been identified and they’re still trying to find his killer.
They say 27-year-old George Branch was shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the complex's parking lot.
Branch was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say a witness told detectives that the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
They say a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect in the fatal shooting.
