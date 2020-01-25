Police: Husband kills wife, self near Yakima

SELAH, Wash. (AP) —

Police say a man killed his 30-year-old wife at their home near Yakima.

Officers were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on 30-year-old Daniel Escamilla, Selah police said.

The Yakima-Herald Republic reports officers found Emily Escamilla dead and Daniel missing.

Police have not said how she was killed.

After several hours of searching in a rural area in Kittitas County and making contact with the husband, Selah police said he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.