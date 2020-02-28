Police: Caregiver caught on camera abusing woman

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Video of a woman with a disability at a Mississippi assisted living facility reportedly shows her being abused by a caregiver.

Candaneshia Bass, 23, of Long Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with simple assault on a vulnerable adult, news outlets reported.

A news release from Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson stated family members of a 61-year-old woman with a disability said they suspected she was being abused at a Gulfport facility. Relatives reportedly set up a “nanny cam” in her room.

Video from the camera showed a caregiver stuff a sock in the woman's mouth and then tie a scarf around her mouth to hold the sock in place. The sheriff's office said Bass was identified as the caregiver in the video.

Bass was booked into Harrison County jail. It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.