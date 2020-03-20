Police: Baltimore hospital patient fatally stabbed by teen

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 15-year-old psychiatric patient at a Maryland hospital fatally stabbed a patient recovering from surgery in a room down the hall, Baltimore police told news outlets.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center when the teenage patient escaped from his room, entered the room of the female patient and attacked her with an object, The Baltimore Sun reported, citing police.

The woman died from her injures Thursday, and authorities took the 15-year-old into custody, police said.

Authorities didn't specify what kind of object was used or say whether the juvenile was charged.

The medical center didn't provide additional information on the attack, but called the situation “incredibly tragic” in a statement Thursday and said officials were cooperating with Baltimore police in the investigation, the newspaper said.