Police: Atlanta recording studio, vehicles hit by gunfire

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta recording studio that boasts clients such as Bruno Mars, T.I., Drake and more on its website was the target of a shooting late Wednesday night, police said.

Shots were fired into 11th Street Studios and four vehicles parked nearby, news outlets reported. There were at least six people inside the building but police said no injuries were reported.

Police were looking for three men believed to have carried out the shooting, according to news outlets.