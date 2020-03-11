Police: Armed man shot during foot chase in N. Carolina

A man was shot and wounded by police in North Carolina Tuesday evening after a foot chase, Raleigh Police said in statement.

Raleigh officers responded to a call at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Rogers Lane of a man with a gun. When they arrived to the scene they observed a man, who police identified as 27-year-old Javier Torres, as the person who matched the description given by the 911 caller.

Torres ran upon the arrival of the responding officers and a foot chase ensued, during which police repeatedly ordered Torres to stop and drop the gun, police said. Torres was then shot one time by an officer. He was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS. The extent of Torres' injuries were not immediately known.

A handgun, as described by the 911 caller, was located at the scene of the shooting, police said. No officers were injured during the pursuit.

Hours after the shooting a large police presence could be seen on video at the scene. There were also people gathered along the street as the investigation continued into the night.

Police say the officer who shot Torres was wearing a body camera that was activated and that it captured the shooting. Other officers present at the scene also had their body cameras activated. The Raleigh Police Department will “seek a petition to authorize release of the video of this incident," the statement said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.