https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-Airman-fatally-shot-breaking-into-Phoenix-14342164.php
Police: Airman fatally shot breaking into Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 21-year-old Luke Air Force Base airman has died after he was shot trying to break into an apartment.
Authorities say the airman was shot early Sunday by a resident who told them he saw the man remove the patio door off its hinge and start kicking the glass door.
Police say the 27-year-old resident told them the sound of breaking glass had woken him up and he armed himself with a handgun.
Police say the airman was pronounced dead at a hospital.
They say the resident is cooperating with investigators and there are currently no criminal charges in the case.
View Comments