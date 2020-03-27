Police: 3 men shot at motorcycle club in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Three men were shot at a motorcycle club in northern Alabama late Thursday night, according to police.

Huntsville officers responded to a shots fired call and found the three men wounded, including one who had critical injuries, news outlets reported. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests. As many as 15 people were held at the club for questioning.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire. Police believe everyone involved knew each other and there is no current threat to the public.