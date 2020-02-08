Police: 2 men stole $80K worth of Rolex watches from store

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are looking for two men who used sledgehammers to break open a jewelry cabinet and stole $80,000 worth of Rolex watches.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said the two men broke into a Lord & Taylor store Thursday, began smashing a glass-topped case of high-end watches and took eight to 10 of the luxury brand watches before fleeing.

“It looks like the two parties involved entered the store earlier, probably in an effort to case the location, about an hour and one-half prior to this action they took. They knew right were they were going and were out of the store very quickly,” Conklin said.

Property Crimes squad investigators and crime scene investigators were sent to the store to collect evidence, the Stamford Advocate reported Thursday.

Investigators are also working with the store's loss prevention staff to get video of the incident and the escape.