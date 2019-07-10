Coroner: 2 adults shot; 2 children died from smoke

A police officer talks with two bystanders, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. Police investigating the shooting death of a man in a vacant lot say they also found the bodies of a woman and two children in a nearby house. Authorities aren't saying how the three found inside the house Tuesday died, but they did say the four deaths are connected. less A police officer talks with two bystanders, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. Police investigating the shooting death of a man in a vacant lot say they also found the bodies of a woman and two children in a ... more Photo: David Dermer, AP Photo: David Dermer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Coroner: 2 adults shot; 2 children died from smoke 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two neighbors died from gunshots while two children found dead in one of the victim's home died from smoke inhalation from a fire set in the house, a coroner said Wednesday.

While investigators think the discovery of the four bodies Tuesday morning are connected, family members said the two neighbors didn't really know each other.

Officers first found David Cousin Jr. shot to death in a vacant lot and then found the bodies of the three others in the nearby house where they smelled smoke inside, police said. Officers said they went in the house after seeing the children through a window.

Authorities have released few details about what happened. Police Chief Calvin Williams said Tuesday that they were looking for several people of interest.

Cousin, 35, was shot in the head and chest and 25-year-old Takeyra Collins was shot in the back and stomach, authorities said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the youngest victims as 2-year-old Aubree Stone and 6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr., but it did not indicate their relationship with Collins.

Family members of both victims told cleveland.com that Collins was a house cleaner who was raising her two children and Cousin owned a home remodeling company.