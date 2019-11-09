Plaque commemorating pilot of hijacked 9/11 plane missing

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A plaque commemorating a New Hampshire man who was piloting one of the planes that was hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001 is missing from the Portsmouth tree where it had been chained for 17 years.

The plaque honors Tom McGuinness, the co-pilot of American Airlines Flight 11, which was hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

A year after McGuinness' death, his widow planted a maple tree in front of the Thomas J. McIntyre Federal Building in Portsmouth and installed the plaque.

Seacoastonline.com reports it appears a bolt that connected the plaque to a chain was cut.

City and federal officials don't know what happened. Police were unaware the plaque was missing until asked about it by the news organization.

