Planned Parenthood shooting suspect faces federal charges

DENVER (AP) — A man who has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in state court in the killing of three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood Clinic in 2015 is now facing federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in Denver announced the federal grand jury indictment Monday against Robert Dear in the shooting at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic.

Three people died, including a police officer, and eight others were injured in the Nov. 27, 2015, attack. Dear has publicly acknowledged killing the people, but a judge ruled him to be incompetent to stand trial in state court. His mental health status is reviewed every 90 days.

The new federal charges include 68 counts, including use of a firearm during a crime resulting in death and violating a law ensuring access to clinic entrances. Dunn said in a statement that, if convicted of the counts announced Monday, Dear could face up to the death penalty.

Dear, 61, was to appear before a Denver federal magistrate judge on Monday afternoon. Dunn said he was taken into custody from a state mental hospital in Pueblo, where he has been held since the shooting.