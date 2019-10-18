Pharmacists cited over drug doses tied to deaths at hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state board in Ohio is pursuing disciplinary action against three pharmacists over excessive painkillers ordered for patients by a doctor now charged with 25 counts of murder.

The pharmacists and Mount Carmel Health System can request Ohio Board of Pharmacy hearings about the citations issued Thursday in connection with the former Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus.

Messages were left Friday for the pharmacists or their attorneys.

Two were cited for verifying large doses of fentanyl. Another was cited for supervisory failures because nurses overrode controls on automated dispensers in non-emergencies to access drugs ordered by Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl).

He pleaded not guilty. His previous attorney said the doctor was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Mount Carmel says it's cooperating with investigators.