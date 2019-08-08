2 men in custody after argument, gun fired in Dollar Store

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — Police say an argument inside a store between two men in New Hampshire led to one of them pulling out a gun and shooting a round.

Police Chief Paul Poirier of Barnstead tells WMUR-TV no one was hurt Wednesday. Both men inside the Dollar General store were taken into custody. Police said the man who didn't fire the gun is accused of assaulting an officer.

Police said a be-on-the-lookout call was issued for three people who left the scene who were with the shooter. Poirier said there is no threat to the public.

