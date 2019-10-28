Person in Alabama fatally shot during encounter with police

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a person has been fatally shot during an encounter with a police officer.

Al.com reports Madison police Major John Stringer told news reporters at the scene Sunday evening that the shooting happened outside a Planet Fitness gym when an officer was called to check on someone. He said he couldn't elaborate on the nature of the call.

Stringer said the person was fatally shot after an "altercation" broke out with the officer. The officer wasn't injured. Police haven't said whether the person was armed.

Don Webster, a spokesman for the local ambulance service, said the patient died at the scene.

In a statement released Sunday night, Stringer said the officers who were involved are on administrative leave.

The slain person and the officers weren't immediately identified.

