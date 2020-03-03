https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Pedestrian-killed-in-hit-and-run-in-Missoula-15101812.php
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Missoula, arrest made
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, Missoula police said.
Officers arrested the driver shortly after the crash, which happened at about 6:40 a.m. in the northwestern part of the city.
Officials have not released the names of the victim or the driver.
A portion of West Broadway Street was closed during the investigation.
View Comments