Parishioners find other sanctuaries after church shooting

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Members of New England Pentecostal Ministries are finding comfort and fellowship at other churches while theirs remains closed after a shooting during a wedding.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway is accused of wounding a clergyman and a bride Saturday in Pelham, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports that about 30 parishioners traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts, for services Sunday at CCF Ministries, while others attended services in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Authorities say the groom at Saturday's wedding is the father of a man charged with killing Holloway's stepfather Oct. 1 in Londonderry.

Holloway is due in court Tuesday. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges.

A lawyer has not commented on his behalf.

