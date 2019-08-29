Owners of Chicago youth center charged with fraud

CHICAGO (AP) — The owners of a suburban Chicago youth counseling center face federal charges accusing them of defrauding Illinois Medicaid out of around $4 million.

A Wednesday statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says 41-year-old Summer Matheson and 57-year-old Terrace Ewing are charged with six counts of health care fraud. Matheson is also charged with obstruction of justice. Both suspects are from Dyer, Indiana.

An indictment returned Tuesday says the co-owners of the Matteson-based Laynie Foundation billed Illinois Medicaid for more mental health counseling than the foundation provided.

A message seeking comment from the owners left at the foundation offices Wednesday wasn't returned. The statement didn't identify defense lawyers.

A conviction on each fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. No arraignment date has been set.