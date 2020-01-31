One critically injured after DPS shooting following robbery

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An illegal weapons sale turned into a robbery that turned into a police shooting in suburban Phoenix on Thursday.

That’s according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which says one of its troopers shot and injured one of the suspects before two others fled.

Authorities say the incident began as an illegal weapons transaction in Glendale that then turned into a robbery.

Troopers who responded tried to arrest the suspects. The suspects then rammed their car into a trooper’s vehicle, which disabled it.

A suspect then pointed his gun at the troopers and a trooper fired at him. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is in critical condition.

Police are still searching for two other men who fled the scene.

No troopers were injured.