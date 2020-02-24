https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Omaha-police-investigate-death-of-74-year-old-man-15080666.php
Omaha police investigate death of 74-year-old man
OMAHA, neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found late Sunday by officers responding to a reported assault.
Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to a north Omaha address and found James Moore, 74. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.
Police said Monday they are investigating the death as a homicide.
