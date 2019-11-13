Oklahoma City police fatally shoot suspect in death of clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk during a robbery was himself fatally shot minutes later.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow says 39-year-old Justin Anderson was shot to death outside a home in southwest Oklahoma City shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, less than 30 minutes after Ross Garrett was found fatally shot inside the convenience store.

Withrow says as officers investigated the fatal shooting of Garrett, a caller to 911 sent police to a house less than three miles (5 kilometers) away where Sgts. Kelly Cassidy and Travis Vernier were met with gunfire outside the house.

Withrow said both officers opened fire, killing Anderson. Withrow said it is not yet known which officer fired the fatal shot and both are on paid leave.