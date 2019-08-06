Ohio shooter said to have wrestled with dark thoughts

This undated photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts. The 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said. (Dayton Police Department via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who said she dated the man who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, says he wrestled with mental illness, expressed a desire to unleash violence and had suicidal thoughts so deep that he twice put a gun in his mouth, ready to pull the trigger.

The ex-girlfriend of 24-year-old Connor Betts says she brushed off many potential red flags, including a first date in which she said he showed her a video of last year's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Adelia Johnson says in a 2,200-word statement she posted online that Betts also tellingly confided to her that mentally ill people shouldn't have guns.

Still, she was unable to pinpoint what drove Betts to carry out Sunday's attack. Investigators likewise said they have yet to determine a motive.