Ohio man charged with murder in police cruiser crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of stealing a police car near Dayton and causing a crash that killed two 6-year-old cousins has been indicted on nearly two dozen charges including murder.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said on Monday while announcing the charges that evidence shows 32-year-old Raymond Walters was on drugs at the time of the crash on Aug. 26.

Authorities say Walters was driving at nearly 100 mph (161 kph) in the stolen police cruiser through downtown Dayton when he ran a red light and hit a car and a minivan filled with children.

Two girls in the van were killed and nine others were injured.

Among the other charges against Walters are involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and auto theft. A message seeking comment was left with Walters' attorney.