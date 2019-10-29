Officials say woman stole $34k in cash, credit from employer

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who police say used her employer's credit cards and bank accounts to pay her bills and pay herself has pleaded not guilty to larceny and other charges.

The Day reports that 64-year-old Deborah Gottert, of Ledyard, was arraigned Monday.

Police say Gottert oversaw accounts payable for two family-owned companies — a limousine service and a casino-based mobility scooter rental agency.

Officials say she stole more than $34,000 from her employers including funds in self-paid bonuses, advances, double paychecks and cashed-out vacation time to which she wasn't entitled.

Gottert was told she does not qualify for a public defender and needs to hire an attorney. A message was left with her arraignment attorney.

Gottert pleaded guilty in 2007 to embezzling more than $130,000 from a previous employer.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com