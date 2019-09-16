Official: Student with loaded gun arrested after altercation

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — School officials say a Lehigh University student armed with a loaded handgun and a knife has been arrested after an altercation on campus.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a campus-wide email says the student had been acting erratically, shouting and banging on the window of an occupied car and "actively resisted" when campus police tried to arrest him.

School spokeswoman Amy White tells the newspaper that while the student was in possession of weapons, he didn't brandish them during the altercation at Farrington Square. It's is a popular gathering area on campus, home to several restaurants and the campus bookstore.

No one was injured. Officials say the student was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation and faces criminal charges.

