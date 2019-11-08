Officer who hit man in altercation won't be prosecuted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says a Burlington police officer who hit a man in the head during an altercation will not be prosecuted for the man's death days later.

Donovan said Friday an investigation found that Officer Cory Campbell's use of force was reasonable and justified in self-defense. But Donovan said that Campbell's foul language contributed to escalating the confrontation with Douglas Kilburn.

Police say Campbell responded to a report of a disorderly person outside of the University of Vermont Medical Center on March 11. They said Kilburn, of Burlington, was blocking ambulance bays with his vehicle.

Authorities said Kilburn hit Campbell in the face and Campbell punched him back. Kilburn, released from the hospital, was found dead two days later at home.

Kilburn's wife and his son said they don't agree with Donovan's decision.