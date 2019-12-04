Officer shoots Florida man armed with large knife

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a Florida man armed with a 10-inch knife Tuesday, authorities said.

St. Petersburg officers responded to the area after a resident reported Thong Hoot Bouphanh, 40, walking around with the blade, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Police found Bouphanh on a nearby pedestrian bridge and cordoned off the path.

Negotiators speaking English and Spanish were called to the scene, police said. After about 45 minutes, officers reported that Bouphanh began to move toward them aggressively, still holding the knife. He ignored multiple orders to stop, police said. Officers attempted to stop him by firing pepper-spray and bean-bag rounds from a shotgun. When that didn't stop Bouphanh, one officer fired his gun.

Bouphanh was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Police did not immediately report the races of Bouphanh or the officer who shot him.