Officer-involved shooting in Great Falls, details few

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Great Falls police officials say one of their officers was involved in a shooting with an armed person.

Few details have been released about the shooting Monday afternoon.

Officials said in a statement that no officers were injured and that there is no threat to the community. But they released no information on the condition of the other person involved, how many shots were fired or why police confronted the person.

The Great Falls Tribune reports police only said they were responding to “a potentially volatile incident.”