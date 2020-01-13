Off-duty detective struck by car, killed after helping woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty sheriff's detective was struck by a car and killed after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The accident occurred Sunday in the Valley Village neighborhood as Detective Amber Leist was returning to her car after assisting the woman, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Leist, 41, was taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries, Villanueva said during an evening news conference.

“She was an outstanding detective,” Villanueva said. “She would lead by example through her act of kindness.”

Leist, a 12-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department was assigned to the West Hollywood station. She is survived by her parents and two sons.

Leist was at a red light waiting to make a left turn when she saw the elderly woman fall to the ground, Villanueva said. She parked her car and ran to help the woman cross the street, the sheriff said. On her way back, Leist was struck by a vehicle heading east on Riverside Drive, he said.

The driver pulled over and tried to render aid to the deputy, Villanueva said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. No further details were immediately released about the accident.