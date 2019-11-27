North Carolina women’s prison worker faces sex charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A worker at a North Carolina women’s prison is charged with having sex with an inmate.

Citing warrants, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 44-year-old Sgt. Mark Jason Stout, of Jonas Ridge is accused of having sex with an inmate at the Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women between September and October.

Online court records show he’s charged with felony charges of sex acts by a government employee.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman John Bull tells the Asheville Citizen-Times that Stout is on unpaid leave for unrelated reasons.

WLOS-TV reports that he was ordered during a Monday hearing to provide a DNA sample and fingerprints and avoid contact with the victim. Another court appearance is set for December.

It wasn’t clear if had a lawyer; a phone listing for Stout was disconnected.