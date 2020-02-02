https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/North-Carolina-woman-charged-with-killing-two-15024291.php
North Carolina woman charged with killing two pedestrians
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina woman is facing felony charges after two pedestrians were struck and killed.
Gastonia police say the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say a vehicle traveled onto a sidewalk and struck 61-year-old Charles Henry Love and 31-year-old Keytiada Cooke. Love died at the scene. Cooke died at a local hospital.
Police have charged 24-year-old Katelyn Abernathy with two counts of death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, failure to maintain lane control, driving while intoxicated.
