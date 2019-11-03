North Carolina police arrest man pretending to be officer

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer after he stopped a police chase.

News outlets report that the incident happened on Oct. 5 after Wilson police stopped a car at a grocery store in search of a possible murder suspect. As they approached the car, it sped off.

Police had chased the car for about two miles when a black Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past the officers.

Police said the driver of the Taurus, 30-year-old David Adams Jr., forced five men out of the suspect car at gunpoint. Adams was later arrested for impersonating an officer.

The five men in the car were also arrested after police said they found drugs and $708 in their car.