North Carolina brothers sentenced for shooting mail carrier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina brothers were sentenced to prison for shooting and wounding a postal carrier who was delivering mail, prosecutors said.

Rashawn Donnell Williams, 31, was sentenced to 28 years in prison and Dion Lamar Williams, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's office.

Both previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal employee, while Rashawn Williams also pleaded guilty to an additional firearm charge.

The mail carrier was shot in the face and the arm while delivering mail on his route in August of 2017 in Charlotte, according to court documents, which don't describe a motive. WBTV reported at the time that police said there had been an argument before the shooting.

“The Williams brothers knowingly and intentionally attempted to kill an innocent U.S. postal carrier while he was performing his official duties," said David M. McGinnis, Inspector in Charge of the Charlotte Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The news release from prosecutors said the men conspired to carry out the shooting, obtained a firearm and then attempted to kill the postal carrier while he was making deliveries.