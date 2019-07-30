North Carolina ballot fraud investigation yields new charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A ballot fraud investigation has produced new felony charges against the political operative at the center of a disputed North Carolina congressional election.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced Tuesday that Leslie McCrae Dowless was indicted on new charges related to the 2018 general election including perjury, obstruction of justice and absentee ballot possession. He and others were charged earlier this year with counts related to the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.

The new indictment alleges Dowless directed people to collect absentee ballots that hadn't been properly completed by voters. Dowless had worked for a GOP candidate.

The scandal resulted in state officials ordering a new 9th District election. The repeat general election will be held this fall.

Dowless' defense attorney didn't immediately return a message Tuesday.