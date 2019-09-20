Nonprofit helps investigate remains found in Delaware field

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is now assisting Delaware authorities in identifying the remains of a child found dumped in a softball field.

The nonprofit's forensic services unit supervisor, Carol Schweitzer, tells The News Journal of Wilmington that tests will now be conducted to build a profile of the child found last week in Smyrna.

Authorities have said the remains were found by someone walking a dog near the Little Lass softball fields. Smyrna police Cpl. Brian Donner tells Delaware State news that the remains were found disguised, but not completely hidden, between the field's home plate and the nearby woods and water.

Schweitzer says analysts will try to determine the age, gender and race of the child and then search the nonprofit's database for potential matches.