No jail for ex-detectives; had sex with arrestee in NYPD van

NEW YORK (AP) — Two ex-New York City detectives accused of having sex in a police van with an 18-year-old woman they arrested have been spared jail time.

Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were sentenced Thursday to five years of probation. Prosecutors had been pushing for at least a year in jail.

The 34-year-old Martins and 39-year-old Hall pleaded guilty in August to official misconduct and other charges stemming from the September 2017 encounter.

They previously resigned from the police department.

The case originally involved rape charges, which were later dropped. It also spurred legislation to close what some called a police sex loophole.