No charges for shooter who killed man at Christmas party

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A man who fatally shot another man at a company Christmas party won't face criminal charges because he acted in self-defense, authorities in South Carolina said Wednesday.

Lexington police told news outlets that no charges will be filed against Glenn Wilbur Rowe Jr., 46, in the death of Wesley Warren-Camp, 26.

On Dec. 20, police were called to Southern Dreams Realty where they found Warren-Camp with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Warren-Camp and his father, William Douglas Camp Jr., got into an altercation at the party that Rowe tried to break up. Calvin Lee Brown, 51, fired several rounds into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd, police said.

When Rowe and his wife attempted to leave, Warren-Camp pulled Rowe out of his car and began assaulting him, police said.

Camp also began attacking Rowe, repeatedly hitting him in the face and body, police said. Rowe attempted to escape but couldn't. He then pulled out a gun while Warren-Camp was on top of him and shot Warren-Camp in the chest, police said.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office determined Rowe “acted lawfully in self defense in the shooting death,” and no charges will be filed.

Rowe suffered a broken eye socket along with cuts to the face and head with bruises on his body.

Camp turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with second-degree assault and battery. Brown also turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with driving under the influence, unlawful use of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits.

Southern Dreams Realty didn't immediately comment on the shooting.

It's unclear whether Camp or Brown have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.