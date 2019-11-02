No charges for driver who struck Browns player's girlfriend

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old motorist who struck and killed the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith will not face criminal charges.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland police said Friday the woman wasn't impaired, speeding or driving erratically when she struck 26-year-old Petara Cordero in September along Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

Police said Smith and Cordero exited Smith's 2019 Lamborghini after it had blown a tire hit the center median wall. The woman struck Cordero and the Lamborghini's front passenger door.

Cordero was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The news site reports Smith paid $316 in fines and court costs for a failure to control citation Thursday.

Cordero had given birth to the couple's daughter weeks before she was killed.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com