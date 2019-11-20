New lawsuits filed in Wichita fatal police swatting case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two new lawsuits have been filed in federal and state courts in a hoax emergency call that led Wichita police to fatally shoot a man.

One lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 on behalf of the two children of Andrew Finch, who was killed two years ago after police received a “swatting” call meant to send SWAT teams to a nonexistent emergency.

A federal lawsuit filed by Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, and her boyfriend,” Ali Abdelhadi, contends four Wichita police officers violated their constitutional rights by detaining and arresting them after the shooting.

The Wichita Eagle reports both lawsuits were filed Monday.

The city’s law director, Jennifer Magana, would not say if the officers will be represented by the city.

Tyler Barriss, of Los Angeles, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for making the call.

