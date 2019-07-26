New arrest in dousings of NYC police officers

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged in the latest caught-on-video case of people dousing police officers with water.

Robert Perez was arraigned on Friday on harassment, disorderly conduct and other misdemeanor charges. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The 24-year-old Perez was arrested in connection with the drenching of two police officers by a crowd with buckets of water on Sunday in the Bronx.

In recent days, there's also been an arrest in the dousing of two police officers in Brooklyn. Officers investigating another police drenching in Harlem arrested two more people for dumping water on a woman nearby.

Police officials have expressed outrage over the incidents and conducted an aggressive search for suspects.