New Jersey seeks to revoke Trump golf club's liquor license

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeking to revoke the liquor license of one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs as a result of charges the club served too much alcohol to a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident.

The Washington Post first reported details of the state's action Thursday.

The state attorney general's office says in a letter Trump National in Colts Neck has 30 days to respond. A message was left with the club seeking a response.

The state says the violations stem from August 2015 when the club sold alcohol to an already intoxicated person in violation of the license.

Halder pleaded guilty last year to a vehicular homicide charge in the death of his father.