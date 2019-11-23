Nevada inmate extradited to Colorado after appeal denied

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an extradition appeal of a Nevada inmate facing death penalty charges in the alleged killing of three Colorado family members in 1984.

Sentinel Colorado reported Friday that 59-year-old Alexander Ewing would be extradited to Colorado to face murder charges.

Prosecutors say Ewing is suspected of fatally attacking four people in the Denver-area with a hammer after escaping during transport to Arizona on an attempted murder charge.

Authorities say DNA links Ewing to the killings of Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett.

Colorado authorities say a 3-year-old girl and fourth family member survived.

Authorities say Ewing was also suspected of killing of a Lakewood woman and confronting other Aurora residents before the Bennett family was killed.

Attorney Martin Wiener of Reno represented Ewing during the appeal process.

___

