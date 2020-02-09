NYPD officer shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Police Department says a police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx Saturday night.

There were no immediate details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the nature of the officers injuries, but they were said to be non life-threatening.

The NYPD said on its Twitter feed at around 8:45 pm that the shooting happened near the junction of East 163 St and Barretto Ave.

The city’s largest police union, the Police Benevolent Association, said also on Twitter that the officer was shot in a marked police vehicle.